President Biden to meet with Gov. DeWine during Ohio visit

Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran DeWine have been invited to meet with President Joe Biden when he visits Columbus on Tuesday, the governor confirmed Monday.
“We intend to be there representing Ohio and to welcome the president of United States to our great state,” DeWine said.
Biden is scheduled to arrive in Columbus on Tuesday as part of his Help is Here tour. It will be his first visit to Ohio as president.
DeWine said he will likely spend most of his time with Biden discussing what Ohio is seeing in regards to coronavirus as well as the FEMA-supported mass vaccination site in Cleveland.
The Help is Here tour will highlight how the American Rescue Plan will lower health care costs for many American families, the White House Press Office reported. The visit comes on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law while Biden was vice president.
Additional details about the visit were not available.