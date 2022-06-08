Preventing and treating bug bites this summer: ‘They’re everywhere’

Mosquito bites quickly form small red bumps on the skin. For some people, mosquito bites manifest as larger welts. Mosquito bites can cause discomfort because they can be very itchy, but Baker said it is important not to scratch the bite and cause the wound to open. Like ticks, mosquitoes can also carry diseases such as malaria, but it is uncommon in this area.

“We’ve all had the mosquito bite. They’re everywhere” Baker said.

Often, insect bites can be treated at home with over-the-counter items. For mosquito bites, Baker recommends using hydrocortisone cream or an ice pack over the area to relieve the itchiness. Antihistamines like Benadryl may also be used for people more susceptible to mosquito bites.

Some bug bites can be more dangerous than the common itchy spot and need to be treated by health professionals. In some cases, antibiotics and steroids may be prescribed to treat insect bites.

“If you have a suspected bite from an insect and you get a fever, or there’s a streaking red mark up the arm, that could be signs of infection,” Baker said. “Fatigue, headache — if those type of symptoms come on, you always want to get checked out by your primary care provider.”

Muscle soreness and headaches are also signs of Lyme disease, if a person was recently bitten by a tick. Baker said Lyme disease can be treated, but these types of symptoms need to be addressed quickly. If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause neurological damage.

To prevent getting bitten by various insects, Baker said people should plan ahead and keep in mind what areas they will be spending time in. A thin layer of bug spray containing DEET can help repel insects, and wearing closed-toe shoes and long sleeves to cover as much skin as possible can cut down on bug bites.

Baker said it is also wise to check CDC guidance for areas that are unfamiliar or if you are out-of-state.

“Be aware of your surroundings, take appropriate action, and bring your bug spray with you,” Baker said.