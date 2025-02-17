Price Stores owner: 75-year milestone the result of ‘service, selection and value’

“Since our move from downtown Dayton to Centerville in 2020, a lot of our customers thought we were out of business,” Price Stores owner Edd Wimsatt told this news outlet, noting the newer showroom is “fresher and cleaner.” “The old store had a distinguished gentleman’s feel to it. Our (Centerville) store has a little bit of that, but it’s brighter and it’s a different feel.”

Located at 553 Miamisburg Centerville Road next to Adventure Golf and across the street from Hauer Music, Price Stores features a wide array of suits for purchase and tuxedos to purchase or rent, plus menswear such as sweaters, overcoats and pants and accessories such as pocket squares, belts, ties, cufflinks and socks.

The downtown shop was first owned by Larry and Leonore Zusman, who quadrupled its size in its first several years, then purchased the building in 1957 and expanded its showrooms to multiple floors. In the decades that followed, the shop was a go-to spot for special occasion clothing and attentive service.

The Zusmans sold the store to Hyman and Natalie Sherman in 1980, who sold it to Edd and Nancy Wimsatt in 1997.

Edd Wimsatt, who worked for Zusman when he was going to university in the late 1960s and early 1970s, took over the store after a career in corporate America.

He said the business has faced challenges over its many decades, including economic downturns, building floods and the shift to online shopping, which led to the closure of the store’s Bridal & Prom shop. Wimsatt moved the store from its 50,000-square-foot Dayton location to a temporary Centerville location in September 2020 and then to its current 10,000-square-foot Centerville home in September 2021.

”After COVID and the change in business downtown and the change in the way the world operates, we had to adjust,” Wimsatt said.

Explore Home improvement retailer closes store near Dayton Mall

Despite a smaller inventory and fewer employees, it continues to maintain a commitment to “service, selection and value,” he said

“I didn’t say ‘service, selection and price’ on purpose,” Wimsatt said. “We’ll give you the best service. You’ll never be disappointed. The selection will be different than what you find at the mall stores and what you find online, and it’ll be ... a good value for the money.”

Wimsatt, who is 75 himself, said it’s “a miracle” for Price Stores to be reaching the 75-year milestone. “In today’s world, for us to still be here, it’s a blessing,” he said.

Wimsatt said he can rarely go anywhere without encountering someone who has a Price Stores story to share. That was even true when he was on the operating table a couple of years ago.

“The anesthesiologist shows me pictures of his wedding party that we did last July,” he said. “You never stop meeting Price Stores customers. It’s part of an institution, it’s part of Dayton. I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Wimsatt said he plans to retire soon following recent health challenges and is seeking new ownership to revitalize Price Stores.

“I want to find the next family to take the reins and grow the business and get us vibrant back in Centerville now,” he said. “It just is going to take some energy.”