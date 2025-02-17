Price Stores owner: 75-year milestone the result of ‘service, selection and value’

Edd Wimsatt, left, owner of Price Stores talks with store mgr. Joshua Singleton. The store is located at 553 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Edd Wimsatt, left, owner of Price Stores talks with store mgr. Joshua Singleton. The store is located at 553 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News
By
Updated 2 hours ago
X

A Dayton-area store that got its start back in an era where dressing one’s best was a daily occurrence is celebrating 75 years.

Price Stores opened its doors on Feb. 15, 1950, spending its first seven decades at Fourth and Jefferson streets in downtown Dayton, before moving to Centerville.

“Since our move from downtown Dayton to Centerville in 2020, a lot of our customers thought we were out of business,” Price Stores owner Edd Wimsatt told this news outlet, noting the newer showroom is “fresher and cleaner.” “The old store had a distinguished gentleman’s feel to it. Our (Centerville) store has a little bit of that, but it’s brighter and it’s a different feel.”

ExploreXO Fitness & Wellness launching first U.S. location in Dayton area

Located at 553 Miamisburg Centerville Road next to Adventure Golf and across the street from Hauer Music, Price Stores features a wide array of suits for purchase and tuxedos to purchase or rent, plus menswear such as sweaters, overcoats and pants and accessories such as pocket squares, belts, ties, cufflinks and socks.

The downtown shop was first owned by Larry and Leonore Zusman, who quadrupled its size in its first several years, then purchased the building in 1957 and expanded its showrooms to multiple floors. In the decades that followed, the shop was a go-to spot for special occasion clothing and attentive service.

The Zusmans sold the store to Hyman and Natalie Sherman in 1980, who sold it to Edd and Nancy Wimsatt in 1997.

Maize Thomas a sales rep. at Price Stores located at 553 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville, selects a vest for a customer. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

icon to expand image

Edd Wimsatt, who worked for Zusman when he was going to university in the late 1960s and early 1970s, took over the store after a career in corporate America.

He said the business has faced challenges over its many decades, including economic downturns, building floods and the shift to online shopping, which led to the closure of the store’s Bridal & Prom shop. Wimsatt moved the store from its 50,000-square-foot Dayton location to a temporary Centerville location in September 2020 and then to its current 10,000-square-foot Centerville home in September 2021.

”After COVID and the change in business downtown and the change in the way the world operates, we had to adjust,” Wimsatt said.

ExploreHome improvement retailer closes store near Dayton Mall

Despite a smaller inventory and fewer employees, it continues to maintain a commitment to “service, selection and value,” he said

“I didn’t say ‘service, selection and price’ on purpose,” Wimsatt said. “We’ll give you the best service. You’ll never be disappointed. The selection will be different than what you find at the mall stores and what you find online, and it’ll be ... a good value for the money.”

Wimsatt, who is 75 himself, said it’s “a miracle” for Price Stores to be reaching the 75-year milestone. “In today’s world, for us to still be here, it’s a blessing,” he said.

Edd Wimsatt, owner of Price Stores located at 553 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville, will 75 years in business. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

icon to expand image

Wimsatt said he can rarely go anywhere without encountering someone who has a Price Stores story to share. That was even true when he was on the operating table a couple of years ago.

“The anesthesiologist shows me pictures of his wedding party that we did last July,” he said. “You never stop meeting Price Stores customers. It’s part of an institution, it’s part of Dayton. I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Wimsatt said he plans to retire soon following recent health challenges and is seeking new ownership to revitalize Price Stores.

“I want to find the next family to take the reins and grow the business and get us vibrant back in Centerville now,” he said. “It just is going to take some energy.”

ExploreNew 118-home community planned for Washington Twp.
Larry Zusman (center), president; Ronald Decuir (left) and Gene Dyrdek (right) look at jackets in the newly remodeled Price Stores building in downtown Dayton in 1976. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Credit: Dayton Daily News archives

icon to expand image

Credit: Dayton Daily News archives

In Other News
1
1 injured after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody
2
Republicans advance plans to raise military spending by at least $100B...
3
3rd man charged in Dayton stabbing, fight pleads guilty to misdemeanor
4
Dayton and Cincinnati region’s traffic congestion ‘hotspots’ to see...
5
3 bridges slated for replacement have reduced weight limits in Warren...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter