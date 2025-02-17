Breaking: XO Fitness & Wellness launching first U.S. location in Dayton area

Jimmy Taylor, pictured here with two trainers, started XO Fitness & Wellness in Australia in 2016. He's planning to open a new location at 1027 S. Main St. in Centerville in early April. CONTRIBUTED

Updated 3 hours ago
XO Fitness & Wellness is set to launch its first U.S. location in the Dayton area.

Owner Jimmy Taylor, who started the business with two locations in Australia in 2016, said he plans to open XO Fitness at 1027 S. Main St. in Centerville in early April.

XO Fitness & Wellness “covers all aspects of the health and wellness spectrum,” Taylor said.

“You have your more intense and extreme, vigorous workouts in the strength and conditioning area and then you have your lengthening and leaning, that time-under-tension Pilates workout as well,” he said.

XO Fitness & Wellness, which opened two locations in Australia in 2016, is planning to open at 1027 S. Main St. in Centerville in early April. The site is the former location of Anytime Fitness, which closed in 2018.

The wellness aspect is covered by ice baths, infrared saunas, meditation and breath work, Taylor said.

The experience at XO Fitness & Wellness is meant to engage body and mind and keep clients “feeling great physically as well as mentally,” he said.

“At XO, we believe in creating a community where every client feels supported in achieving their personal goals,” Taylor said. “Whether you’re seeking to build a wellness habit, boost your fitness, relax your mind or recover your body. This is your destination for transformation and balance.”

Membership and single entry classes are available.

The new business, which last week launched its website at www.xofitnessandwellness.com, will employ at least 15 people, he said.

XO Fitness & Wellness, which opened two locations in Australia in 2016, is planning to open at 1027 S. Main St. in Centerville in early April. The site is the former location of Anytime Fitness, which closed in 2018.

Opening XO Fitness & Wellness in Centerville represents at least a $500,000 investment.

The new business replaces Anytime Fitness, which closed abruptly in 2018 after the franchise owner could not come to an agreement on a new lease with the property owner.

Taylor, who has helped to open fitness studios in Los Angles in addition to the ones he owns in Australia, said he opted for a Centerville location to be able to spend time with his daughter, who lives in the area.

Centerville is “the perfect spot” for XO Fitness, he said.

“It’s got a good demographic,” Taylor said. “People are certainly a bit more wellness oriented.”

XO Fitness & Wellness, which opened two locations in Australia in 2016, is planning to open at 1027 S. Main St. in Centerville in early April. The site is the former location of Anytime Fitness, which closed in 2018.

In addition, A lot of people live within a 15-minute drive of this location, making it easily accessible to many potential customers, Taylor said.

Taylor said X symbolizes “strength, power, and action” while “O” embodies “wholeness, connection, and balance.”

“Together, XO symbolizes love,” he said. “Love and care for yourself.”

