Discount home improvement retailer closes store near Dayton Mall

Google marked the location as “permanently closed” and it is no longer listed under the company’s store locator.

The storefront was formerly home to T.J. Maxx, which closed in 2013. It is in a strip mall at the northwest corner of Ohio 725 and Ohio 741.

E.C. Barton & Company of Arkansas owns and operates Home Outlet, Barton’s Lumber and Seconds & Surplus. It has more than 120 locations in 20 states from upstate New York to south Texas.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the closing of the Dayton-area location.

Home Outlet began as Grossman’s Bargain Outlet in the Northeast and Surplus Warehouse in the Southeast, according to the company’s website. In 2019, the brands united under the name Home Outlet.

Barton’s Home Outlet continues to operate two locations in the Cincinnati area and two in the Columbus area.