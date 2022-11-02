Problem-plagued Boeing sets ambitious turnaround targets

The aircraft maker said it expects to boost revenue to $100 billion and generate $10 billion in annual cash flow by 2025 or 2026. That upbeat forecast is based on raising production of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, from 31 to 50 per month and moving beyond billions of losses in fixed-price contracts for the Pentagon.

Boeing is chasing European rival Airbus for supremacy after two deadly crashes involving Max planes, production flaws with a bigger plane, the 787, bad military contracts and other missteps.