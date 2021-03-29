Procession to take place today as Xenia firefighter is laid to rest

Helling died on Sunday, March 21, at the age of 41. He was a 13-year veteran of the Xenia Fire Division.

The procession is scheduled to begin around 2 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, according to the fire department. It will continue east on West Ankeney Mill Road and turn right on North Detroit Street before going left on East Main Street. The procession will pass the fire station and turn ight on South Columbus Street and then take another right onto East Second Street, where it will pass another fire station. It will continue on West Second Street until turning right onto Valley Road and ending at Valley View Memorial.