Procession to take place today as Xenia firefighter is laid to rest

A procession will take place through Xenia this afternoon as Xenia Firefighter Steve Helling is laid to rest.
Helling died on Sunday, March 21, at the age of 41. He was a 13-year veteran of the Xenia Fire Division.
The procession is scheduled to begin around 2 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, according to the fire department. It will continue east on West Ankeney Mill Road and turn right on North Detroit Street before going left on East Main Street. The procession will pass the fire station and turn ight on South Columbus Street and then take another right onto East Second Street, where it will pass another fire station. It will continue on West Second Street until turning right onto Valley Road and ending at Valley View Memorial.
Valley Road will be closed from U.S. 35 to Valley View Memorial during the services. Motorists can access the Greene County Regional Airport by taking Upper Bellbrook Road to Valley Road.
There may be additional detours during the procession.
In addition to the Xenia Fire Division, Helling also served with fire departments in Xenia Twp., Englewood, Miami Twp., Spring Valley and Trotwood and Central State EMS and West Alexandria EMS.
He is survived by his wife, four children and great Dane.