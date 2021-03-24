Memorial services announced for veteran Xenia firefighter

Memorial services for a Xenia firefighter and paramedic who died earlier this week are scheduled for Monday.
A celebration of life for Steve Helling will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Assembly Hall at the Greene County Fairgrounds, according to his obituary. A public walk-through visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Helling passed away on Sunday. He was 41 years old.
“Steve will be missed by all who knew him,” read a statement from the Xenia Professional Firefighters Local 698. “Please keep his family, and ours, in your thoughts during this difficult time.”
Helling is survived by his wife, four children and great Dane. His obituary described him as “a loving husband and adoring father.”
He was a Xenia High School graduate and served 13 years with the Xenia Fire Division. He also served with fire departments in Xenia Twp., Englewood, Miami Twp., Spring Valley and Trotwood and Central State EMS and West Alexandria EMS.
It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the passing of one of our own Xenia Fire Division Family, FF/PM...Posted by Xenia Professional Firefighters Local 698 on Monday, March 22, 2021
In lieu of flowers, Helling’s family asks donations be made to the Pink Ribbon Girls, 32 E. Main St., Tipp City, or to the Circle of Victory, 1141 N. Monroe St., Xenia.
A Go Fund Me raising donations to help with funeral costs and to support his family is available here.