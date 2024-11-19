Prosecutor seeks to move 3 teens to adult court in deadly Dayton break-in shooting

Five people, including four juveniles, were trying to break into the home when a resident fired a gun, according to police.

“When the shooting occurred, they had went to the residence there, dismantled the Ring cameras that were outside the residence and tried to force their way into the residence,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

The resident then fired from inside the house, striking 23-year-old Aaron Washington, who died on Nov. 13, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

All four juveniles were taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Johns said last week the group was also involved in a similar break-in on Kammer Avenue. The group were reportedly armed and disabled cameras before breaking into the property and stealing items.

Heck announced on Tuesday that his office is seeking to move three of the juveniles to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

“Once again, we have juveniles committing serious and violent crimes,” Heck said. “In this case, it resulted in the shooting of one of the accomplices. We simply will not allow juveniles to commit violent crimes in our community.”

Amended complaints were filed in juvenile court Tuesday charging the trio with murder, attempted aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence. One of the teens is also facing a shooting into habitation charge.

The Dayton Daily News typically does not identify juveniles unless they are formally charged as adults.

Under Ohio law, defendants are responsible for any death that happens during the commission of a crime even if the death is one of the accomplices, Heck said.

The prosecutor’s office also motioned for all three to be transferred and tried as adults. Two of the teens are 17 and the third is 16.

The teens will face a hearing in juvenile court before their cases can be bound over. The cases would then go before a grand jury.

Heck said it was troubling to watch the video of the incident.

“They’re approaching a house, guns in hand, outstretched, going toward this house and disabling the cameras to this house after it catches them coming there,” he said. “Then they attempt to kick the door in.”

One of the defendants is Washington’s brother, Heck said. Both were reportedly armed with guns.

Heck said he hopes the incident sends a message that the community will not tolerate juveniles committing violent crimes.

Heck said the community needs to offer juveniles alternative things to do in their down time. While juveniles may need instruction on curtailing nonviolent crimes, such as loitering or shoplifting, he said juveniles know better than to commit offenses like this.

“Is the community at fault? No, I don’t think so. Are the parents at fault? No, I don’t think so,” Heck said. “I think when people do certain acts they decide and make that judgment on their own.

“I do think we should always strive though to help anyone who is facing challenges — whether they don’t know what to do with themselves, whether they don’t know what to do with their lives — but especially juveniles, to show them different options they have.”

However, Heck said he doesn’t think this type of behavior can be excused.

“This is the worst of the worst,” he said.