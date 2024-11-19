Breaking: 1 dead in shooting at Harrison Twp. bar

1 dead in shooting at Harrison Twp. bar

31 minutes ago
Deputies are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning at a Harrison Twp. bar.

Crews were called to The Palms Lounge, 4950 Old Barn Rd., shortly after 1 a.m. A man had been shot “during an altercation behind the bar” and died at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators then learned of a single-vehicle crash not far from The Palms Lounge and that the driver had fled that scene. Officials believe the two incidents are related.

