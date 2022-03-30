Prosecutors want $100,000 bond reinstated in Kettering child porn case

Hasseman was released from the Montgomery County Jail after he posted 10% of his $100,000 bond and was on EHDP monitoring, plus he was not allowed to use social media or electronic devices or have contact with minors. However, during his March 17 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, his bond was changed to allow him to be free on his own recognizance with no electronic monitoring.

Residents have contacted Kettering police to say they were concerned about seeing Hasseman shopping at a local grocery store, according to the motion, which noted that he is allowed to be among the general public because no restrictions are in place.

“The state has major concerns about the defendant being placed on a (conditional own recognizance) bond where he is free to move throughout the community with no supervision.” the motion stated.

Among reasons for concern are the nature of the charges against the senior manager for a large information technology firm, that he apparently has some wealth and that he recently moved to Ohio from California, where he maintains connections.

“The state believes this makes the defendant a significant flight risk pending the outcome of this case,” the motion stated.

Hasseman’s attorney, Chelsea Panzeca of Bleile & Dawson, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.