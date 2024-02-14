Protestors demand city, county end Dayton Regional Israel Trade Alliance

These community members say that the city and county seem to be complicit in the genocide of the Palestine people by using tax dollars to fund DRITA.

Speakers at Dayton City Commission and Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners meetings earlier this month said DRITA facilitates the purchase of weapons that could be used in illegal war activities.

Officials have said more than 1,000 business agreements and documents have been signed between companies in the Dayton area and Israel in recent years.

A city of Dayton spokesperson on Wednesday said the city has no comment about the issue at this time.