Public Health announces upcoming COVID vaccine clinics in Montgomery County

Emily (Warren) Tyler, left, and Jillian Botteicher, with the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Sinclair College Centerville, located at 5800 Clyo Rd. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Emily (Warren) Tyler, left, and Jillian Botteicher, with the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Sinclair College Centerville, located at 5800 Clyo Rd. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will have five coronavirus vaccine clinics, including two mobile clinics, in the next two weeks.

The clinics are scheduled for the following days:

  • Thursday, May 20, 1-5 p.m.: Sinclair Community College Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
  • Friday, May 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton
  • Monday, May 24, 2-6 p.m.: Sinclair Community College Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
  • Friday, May 28, 9-11 a.m.: Ohio Operating Engineers Apprenticeship and Training Fund, 4250 Soldiers Home Road, Miamisburg (mobile clinic)
  • Thursday, June 3, 4:30-7 p.m.: South YMCA, 4545 Marshall Road, Kettering (mobile clinic)

Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. However, if patients want to make an appointment they can sign up at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/location-select.

