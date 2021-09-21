Public Health giving away $100 gift card for first doses at COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

This is the second week Public Health is giving out gift cards to encourage people to get vaccinated. More than 200 people lined up at a vaccine clinic in Huber Heights last week.

“The idea behind the gift cards, is to incentivize people to get vaccinated, but get vaccinated quickly and as soon as possible, because we’re seeing the cases rise at an uncontrollable rate,” Public Health spokesman Dan Suffoletto said last week. “We had a great enthusiasm here and it kind of reminds us of the beginning of the pandemic in January when we did see huge lines before we even opened.”

Public Health used a grant from the Ohio Department of Health to get 1,000 gift cards to give people getting their first dose of the vaccine. More gift cards are also expected to become available.