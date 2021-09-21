Public Health giving away $100 gift card for first doses at COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will be giving out $100 gift cards to people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at five clinics this week.
The clinics are scheduled for:
- Tuesday, 2-6 p.m.: Dayton Metro Library Huber Heights, 6160 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights
- Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon: Reibold Building, 117 S. Main St., Dayton (Free parking available in the Reibold garage)
- Thursday, noon-4 p.m.: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.
- Friday, 8 a.m.-noon: Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Dr., Dayton
- Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Sugarcreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg, Dayton
Those getting vaccinated should bring a valid photo ID to allow Public Health to verify which in its system which dose they are receiving.
The $100 gift cards will be available as long as supplies last.
This is the second week Public Health is giving out gift cards to encourage people to get vaccinated. More than 200 people lined up at a vaccine clinic in Huber Heights last week.
“The idea behind the gift cards, is to incentivize people to get vaccinated, but get vaccinated quickly and as soon as possible, because we’re seeing the cases rise at an uncontrollable rate,” Public Health spokesman Dan Suffoletto said last week. “We had a great enthusiasm here and it kind of reminds us of the beginning of the pandemic in January when we did see huge lines before we even opened.”
Public Health used a grant from the Ohio Department of Health to get 1,000 gift cards to give people getting their first dose of the vaccine. More gift cards are also expected to become available.