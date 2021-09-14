Public Health offering $100 gift cards at COVID vaccine clinic today

“Vaccination is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19,” said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper. “The incentive is being offered to help motivate the unvaccinated to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible to reduce the recent surge of severe illness and hospitalization.”

As of Monday, 50.87% of Montgomery County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to ODH. Statewide, 52.89% of residents have started the vaccine series. The county had 184 people receive their first dose in the last day.

Public Health is offering gift cards at other additional vaccine clinics, including:

Wednesdays, 8 a.m. - Noon, Starting Sept. 15, Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St.

Thursdays, Noon - 4 p.m., Starting Sept. 16, Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road

Fridays, 8 a.m. - Noon, Starting Sept. 17, Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Dr.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Starting Sept. 18, SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave.