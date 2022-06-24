Public Health offers COVID vaccines for infants, toddlers, preschoolers

COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week are by appointment only for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will provide the Moderna two-shot series for children 6 months up to 5 years. Each dose is one-quarter the adult dose and is given four weeks apart.
Vaccinations are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the public health clinic in the Reibold Building at 117 S. Main St., Dayton.
To schedule an appointment call 937-225-4550.
