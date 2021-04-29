Public Health opens COVID vaccine clinic in Centerville

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at one of its two new places — Sinclair College Centerville.
The next vaccination clinic is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sinclair College Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road in Centerville.
Public Health is administering the Pfizer two-dose series of the COVID-19 vaccine to those 16 and older. However, those younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present when the vaccine is administered.
To register for an appointment to receive your first dose, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Walk-ins also will be welcome.
Vaccine clinics were moved from the Dayton Convention Center because of work planned in preparation for upcoming events.
A second new location — SugarCreek in the former Kroger at 900 N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton — replaces the Bethesda Temple site because it is a bigger space and will allow Public Health to host larger clinics, the health department said. Start dates and times at SugarCreek have not been announced.
Those who received their first vaccine dose at either of the previous locations and are scheduled to receive their second dose after April 24 will be notified by email or phone regarding the time and location of their second dose.