Public Health opens COVID vaccine clinic in Centerville

Vaccine clinics were moved from the Dayton Convention Center because of work planned in preparation for upcoming events.

A second new location — SugarCreek in the former Kroger at 900 N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton — replaces the Bethesda Temple site because it is a bigger space and will allow Public Health to host larger clinics, the health department said. Start dates and times at SugarCreek have not been announced.

Those who received their first vaccine dose at either of the previous locations and are scheduled to receive their second dose after April 24 will be notified by email or phone regarding the time and location of their second dose.