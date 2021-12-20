Face masks in schools: ‘Now is not the time for us to let our guard down’

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County continues to recommend face masks in schools regardless of vaccination status due to the spread of the contagious omicron COVID-19 variant.
“Now is not the time for us to let our guard down,” said Jennifer Wentzel, health commissioner. “The use of face masks is an easy way to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to increase the safety for everyone while at school.”
As of Dec. 16, there were 143 active outbreaks in Montgomery County schools, the health department said.
“Schools should do everything they can to help protect students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, medical director for Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County. “Vaccinations and the proper use of face masks are the two best precautions to avoid infection and reduce your risk of hospitalization or death.”
For more information about COVID-19 or to schedule a vaccination visit www.phdmc.org.
