Public Health sets COVID vaccination clinics in new year

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County on Wednesday announced three upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for the new year.
Vaccinations are for those 12 and older, and will include those receiving their first, second and booster shots.
All days and times are by appointment only.
Wednesday, Jan. 5: 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
Thursday, Jan. 6: 1 to 5 p.m. at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
Saturday, Jan. 8: 9 a.m. to noon at Sugarcreek packing, 900 N. Getysburg Ave., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
