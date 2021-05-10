Public Health to host multiple open COVID vaccination clinics

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has scheduled multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics for this week, including several mobile clinics.
The clinics are designed to bring coronavirus vaccines to local neighborhoods and help remove barriers to vaccination. No appointment is necessary, and the vaccinations are free.
Following are clinic times and locations:
9 a.m. to noon Tuesday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Rob’s Restaurant, 705 Arlington Road, Brookville
2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Amalgamated Transit Unit, 6051 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.
9 a.m. to noon Thursday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Amber Rose Restaurant, 1400 Valley St., Dayton
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: COVID-19 clinic at Sinclair College Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday: COVID-19 clinic at SugarCreek (former Kroger), 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Marantha Worship Center, 4501 Wolf Road, Trotwood
To register for an appointment to receive your first dose, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Walk-ins also will be welcome.