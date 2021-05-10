X

Public Health to host multiple open COVID vaccination clinics

Credit: Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County began moved vaccine clinics from the Dayton Convention Center to Sinclair College Centerville.

Credit: Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County

Local News | 22 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has scheduled multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics for this week, including several mobile clinics.

The clinics are designed to bring coronavirus vaccines to local neighborhoods and help remove barriers to vaccination. No appointment is necessary, and the vaccinations are free.

Following are clinic times and locations:

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Rob’s Restaurant, 705 Arlington Road, Brookville

2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Amalgamated Transit Unit, 6051 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.

9 a.m. to noon Thursday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Amber Rose Restaurant, 1400 Valley St., Dayton

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: COVID-19 clinic at Sinclair College Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday: COVID-19 clinic at SugarCreek (former Kroger), 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday: Mobile COVID-19 clinic at Marantha Worship Center, 4501 Wolf Road, Trotwood

ExploreDeWine: Vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to quarantine if exposed to COVID

To register for an appointment to receive your first dose, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Walk-ins also will be welcome.

ExploreMobile clinics to bring COVID-19 vaccines to local neighborhoods

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.