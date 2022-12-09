Public Health urges parents to vaccinate children against measles amid central Ohio outbreak

Twenty-five children have been hospitalized since the beginning of November, according to Columbus Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children get two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, also known as MMR, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months old and the second dose at 4 to 6 years old.

Last year, a record of nearly 40 million children worldwide missed a measles vaccine dose, according to the CDC and World Health Organization. Twenty-five million children missed their first dose and 14.7 million missed their second.

“We want to remind people and reiterate the importance of those vaccinations they can get,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager at Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County. “(During COVID), there was a lot of disruption in routine medical care and procedures.”

Public Health encouraged parents to talk to their children’s doctor to make sure they are up-to-date with the measles vaccine. The vaccine is available at area pharmacies and through healthcare providers. Public Health also offers measles vaccinations at its clinic in the Reibold Building at 117 S. Main St. in Dayton. To schedule an appointment call 937-225-4550.

Staff writer Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.