Public hearing Tuesday for dumping fees increase proposal

The minimum fee for everyone using the facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine would rise from $3 to $5. The tipping fee per ton would climb from $37 to $55 for out-of-county users, who account for roughly 10% of the tonnage dumped at the facility, according to the county’s proposal.

Under the proposed new rates, the cost to Montgomery County customers would stay unchanged at $30.50 a ton. But Montgomery County property owners are already assessed a $21.50 annual fee that shows up on tax bills, according to the county.

A majority of the tonnage that comes from outside the district arrives from Clark County. In 2020, customers from Clark County dumped 29,302 tons at the facility, accounting for about 7% of that year’s tonnage. Greene County users accounted for roughly 1.5% of the tonnage, while those from Butler and Warren counties combined for another 1.5%.

The Montgomery County Solid Waste District consists of 28 municipalities and accounts for about 90% of regular waste tonnage that passes through the transfer station.

According to the county, disposal fees haven’t been raised in 24 years. Tipping fees on regular waste brought in nearly $13.2 million in 2020. If the tonnage remains about the same, the proposed increase to out-of-district customers could result in an additional $788,616 a year.

Other changes under the proposal include:

Tire disposal: Montgomery County residents can dispose of 10 tires annually for free but rate after would climb from $170 a ton to $240. The rate for out-of-county customers would rise from $240 a ton to $337.

Credit card fee: A new charge of 2.3% will be added to payments by credit card.

Operating hours: Regular hours of operation will be shortened with the facility closing at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

Public hearing for proposed rate increases at waste station

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Montgomery County Commission meeting; Montgomery County Administration Building; 451 W. Third St., Dayton; Mezzanine level, Board of Elections meeting room