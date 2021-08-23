Public hearing Tuesday for dumping fees increase proposal

Customers who dump refuse at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility can comment at a public hearing Tuesday before county commissioners vote on a proposal to raise fees.
Under the proposal, tipping fees on users from surrounding counties would jump nearly 50%. Clark County customers make up the biggest portion of out-of-district users, according to the county.
The public hearing will be Tuesday during the regular Montgomery County Commission meeting at 1:30 p.m.
The change is necessary because out-of-district dumpers aren’t paying an equitable share of the cost, said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert.
“A big chunk of our tonnage coming in is from outside the district. And that out-of-district (waste) has a cost to it that we didn’t think met the market rate,” he said.
The minimum fee for everyone using the facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine would rise from $3 to $5. The tipping fee per ton would climb from $37 to $55 for out-of-county users, who account for roughly 10% of the tonnage dumped at the facility, according to the county’s proposal.
Under the proposed new rates, the cost to Montgomery County customers would stay unchanged at $30.50 a ton. But Montgomery County property owners are already assessed a $21.50 annual fee that shows up on tax bills, according to the county.
A majority of the tonnage that comes from outside the district arrives from Clark County. In 2020, customers from Clark County dumped 29,302 tons at the facility, accounting for about 7% of that year’s tonnage. Greene County users accounted for roughly 1.5% of the tonnage, while those from Butler and Warren counties combined for another 1.5%.
The Montgomery County Solid Waste District consists of 28 municipalities and accounts for about 90% of regular waste tonnage that passes through the transfer station.
According to the county, disposal fees haven’t been raised in 24 years. Tipping fees on regular waste brought in nearly $13.2 million in 2020. If the tonnage remains about the same, the proposed increase to out-of-district customers could result in an additional $788,616 a year.
Other changes under the proposal include:
Tire disposal: Montgomery County residents can dispose of 10 tires annually for free but rate after would climb from $170 a ton to $240. The rate for out-of-county customers would rise from $240 a ton to $337.
Credit card fee: A new charge of 2.3% will be added to payments by credit card.
Operating hours: Regular hours of operation will be shortened with the facility closing at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.
Public hearing for proposed rate increases at waste station
When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Montgomery County Commission meeting; Montgomery County Administration Building; 451 W. Third St., Dayton; Mezzanine level, Board of Elections meeting room