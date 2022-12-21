Public invited to Dayton VA Christmas Eve service

For the first time since 2019, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a non-denominational candlelight service Christmas Eve, the VA announced.
The service is to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Medical Center, building 330, at 4100 W. Third St. The public is invited.
This marks the return of a tradition that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted.
The service is open to the public.
Masks are required and other appropriate COVID protocols will be in place, the VA said.
