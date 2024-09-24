Qdoba returning to Beavercreek in early 2025

The Beavercreek restaurant had closed at that time “due to a natural lease expiration,” a spokesperson for QDOBA said. “As a brand, we continually evaluate markets, and Beavercreek showed strong potential for a QDOBA return.”

The new restaurant will be located next to Buddy’s Carpet & Flooring at 2476 Commons Blvd. Suite 3 in the shopping center that houses Lounge Nail Spa, Jimmy John’s and Osaka Japanese Steakhouse.

QDOBA is known for offering a full menu of classic Mexican entrées with customers creating their own bowl, burrito, quesadilla, tacos, salad or nachos. Guacamole and queso are included for free with every order.

In celebration of National Queso Day on Sept. 20, the restaurant launched Queso Apocalypto — a fiery blend of Queso Diablo that’s topped with hot crunchies, salsa roja, habanero salsa and pickled jalapeños. The queso is available as a side for $5.95.

“Don’t forget to sign up for QDOBA Rewards to earn points toward free food and perks,” the spokesperson said. “We can’t wait to welcome the community back!”

QDOBA remains open at 1524 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp.