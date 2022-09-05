Rains breaks long enough to allow Holiday at Home parade to shine

“I just love the Holiday at Home Parade,” Clark said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Combined Shape Caption Kettering's Holiday at Home parade, looking north along Far Hills Ave. Monday. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Kettering's Holiday at Home parade, looking north along Far Hills Ave. Monday. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

The parade theme this year was “Dog Days of Summer,” but at least in that regard, the weather did not cooperate. Temperatures were relatively cool under cloudy skies as parade participants staged at the Towne & Country Shopping Center parking lot.

The University of Dayton’s Pride of Dayton marching band is a Holiday at Home fixture. It was no different this year.

“It’s nice to see the hometown spirit every year,” said band member Jacob Slomko. “Just people coming out, watching the bands, watching the floats and whatnot. It’s a real nice spectacle.”

Combined Shape Caption Every parade must have a fire truck. Holiday at Home on Monday in Kettering was no exception. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Every parade must have a fire truck. Holiday at Home on Monday in Kettering was no exception. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

“It’s good to be part of the Dayton community, too,” said fellow band member Justin Holmes.

“It really connects everybody,” added Konnor Von Bargen.

Kettering resident Kim Borek was in place to watch her daughter, a UD senior, march with Pride of Dayton and others. Asked how many years she had enjoyed the parade, she said: “Quite a few.”

“It’s a great community,” she said.

“It’s a neat event,” said Jamie Suter, watching her daughter march.

Ed Dick, a Springfield resident, was provost guard with the Dayton Lodge of the Antioch Shrine, another parade favorite. “I guess it’s just the area” he said of the parade’s popularity. “I guess there’s just so much availability that people naturally come here.”

The fun continues until about 6 p.m. Monday. Kettering’s Lincoln Park features several entertainment acts, live music near the Fraze Pavilion, food, concessions, kids activities and dozens of craft booths of every variety.