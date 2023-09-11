Ramp closed at busy US 35 interchange this week, affecting traffic

RIVERSIDE — One ramp at the U.S. 35 interchange with Woodman Drive is closed today through Wednesday, affecting traffic for thousands of commuters and travelers.

The Woodman Drive ramp to U.S. 35 east is shut down those days as part of a $10.3 million interchange realignment, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. This closing is the last scheduled ramp shutdown at the interchange until summer 2024, ODOT has said.

The interchange — located between Beavercreek and Dayton, and Kettering and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — is a popular route near the Montgomery County-Greene County border.

This spring ODOT shifted Woodman traffic in both directions to the southbound lanes. After that side is complete, the plan calls for all Woodman traffic to shift into the northbound lanes and remain that way until September 2024, ODOT has said.

The interchange work is expected to last until the fall of 2024, according to the state. The interchange area also was the site of a July death of a construction worker hit by a semi, authorities said.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The project is part of the multi-phase U.S. 35 improvements between I-675 in Beavercreek and Steve Whalen Boulevard in Dayton, according to ODOT. After this interchange work is complete, Riverside also has plans for a multi-year project to improve Woodman Drive itself, from that crossroads to near the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

About 62,600 vehicles daily on average traveled U.S. 35 east of Woodman in 2021 and the count was about 67,200 on the highway west of the road, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

In that area of Woodman, the highest daily vehicle average for that year was 23,700 north of U.S. 35, data from the commission shows.