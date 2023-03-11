Raptor version added to Bronco family

The looks of the Bronco Raptor are impressive. As stout and nice-looking as the new Bronco is, with the Raptor graphics it looks impressive. Aesthetically, the Bronco Raptor is a standout. My tester was the oh-so-cool Area 51 exterior, which is a bit gray, a bit blue and a bit green. The big dominating Ford name protrudes from the grille in typical Raptor style. There are also Raptor graphics on the side that add to the appeal.

It looks the part of a very special Ford Bronco.

During my week with the Bronco Raptor, we received a swath of snow. Around 4 inches of snow were on the ground and that meant having no fear or worry about the Bronco Raptor performing. In a word it performed confidently, as expected.

The 3.0-liter Ecoboost engine felt somewhat underpowered (for an engine that had a Ford Performance plaque inside). While it was confident in the snow and slippery roads (thanks to the GOAT mode), off the line and add higher speeds it disappointed a bit.

I remember getting goosebumps in the F-150 Raptor, and I was left goosebump-less behind the wheel of the Bronco Raptor. The overall “Raptor” performance fell short for me in combination with the Bronco. The redeeming point was the 10-speed automatic transmission, which continues to be one of the best transmissions in the automotive industry. The shifts are smooth and it never fails to keep up with the engine.

Inside, the Bronco Raptor earned its extra price tag (nearly $3,000 more for Raptor equipment package). Suede inlays on the head rest had the Raptor name embossed into them and they are the most attractive seats you’ll see in a utility vehicle. Red stitching was a nice accent too. The rear seat was comfortable for three adults, but the shoulder room was limited with three passenger back there, although head room and legroom were sufficient. There’s a four-passenger configuration for the Bronco and that would be ideal for comfort.

The carbon fiber accents found inside feel appropriate for the Raptor. Leather-trimmed seats with the Onyx accents tie it all together.

Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment system continues to improve and advance. This is the best, most intuitive version yet. It’s simple clean and easy to use. It also integrates well with smartphones with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The big 12-inch touchscreen takes some heat from some people who feel it overpowers the layout. I do not have that opinion — as I love the look and feel of the entire center stack and feel it is both clean and modern.

Base price is $68,500. With additional options and the Raptor package, the final price tag is $80,190 for the Ford Bronco Raptor.

Fuel economy (if it matters for a vehicle like this) is rated at 15 mpg/city and 16 mpg/highway. Yep, it’s a guzzler. But when the weather is lousy or if you want to get off the beaten path, it doesn’t matter.

Is the Ford Bronco Raptor an ideal daily driver? No it’s not. Is it a niche vehicle ready to elevate the Bronco even further against its competition. Absolutely. Ford is really making a name for the Raptor and adding it to the iconic Ford Bronco with one legend (Raptor) added to another (Bronco).

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

Price/As tested price................................................ $68,500/$80,190

Mileage.......................................... 15 mpg/city; 16 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.0-liter turbocharged V6

Horsepower................................. 418 hp/440 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 10-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ Four-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Wayne, MI