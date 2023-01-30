Ready-to-eat salami, other sausage products under recall for possible Listeria contamination

FSIS discovered the problem during routine inspection activities where Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces in which the product came into contact, according to a release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Dee Traynor, receptionist, Daniele International LLC, at 401-568-6228 or receptionist@charcuterie.com.