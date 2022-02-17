RECALL: It’s not Skyline chili; cans had chicken soup instead

Some Skyline chili fans may have been alarmed to find chicken soup instead of Cincinnati-style chili.
Cans labeled as Skyline chili produced on Dec. 21 are under a nationwide recall because of the mislabeling and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday evening.
The following product is under recall:
- 10.5-ounce cans labeled “Skyline Chili Original Chili” with lot code “L2121″ with product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can and a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023. The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024. The product has the establishment number “EST. 6806″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The problem was discovered by consumers who reported that the cans did not contain chili, but cream of chicken soup instead, the FSIS reported.
There were no reports of adverse reactions, but anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.
Those who purchased the products should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bridget Castellini, Wordsmith Communications, 513-515-9673 or bcastellini@wordsworthweb.com.
