Recall: More than 6,900 pounds of hot dogs made without inspection

10-pound boxes containing two 5-pound vacuum-packed packages containing “FRENCH CITY FOODS 6″ 12-1 HOTDOGS” and various “PACKED ON” dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label

10-pound boxes containing two 5-pound vacuum-packed packages containing frozen “PORK, BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL MEAT HOTDOGS” and various “PACKED ON” dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label

10-pound boxes containing two 5-pound vacuum-packed packages containing frozen “BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL BEEF HOTDOGS” and various “PACKED ON” dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label

The hot dogs were produced on various dates since May 30 and have a shelf life of 45 days. The packages bear establishment number “EST. 47635″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The packages were shipped to restaurants and hotels in Ohio and West Virginia.

According to the FSIS, the uninspected hot dogs were discovered when a state public health partner notified the FSIS about them, and on investigation the FSIS found that the hot dogs were made without federal inspection.

There have been no reports of bad reactions to eating the hot dogs, the FSIS said, but the agency urged hotels and restaurants not to serve the hot dogs, but instead to return them or throw them away.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact AW Farms by emailing tjwells611@gmail.com.