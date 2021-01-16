Recall: Pepperoni Hot Pockets may contain glass and hard plastic

Pepperoni Hot Pockets are under a nationwide recall because the frozen sandwiches may contain pieces of glass and hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.
More than 762,600 pounds of frozen pepperoni Hot Pockets produced between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16, 2020, are subject to recall:
- 54-ounce carton packages containing 12 Nestle Hot Pockets brand sandwiches: Premium pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust with a best before Feb. 2022 date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.
The product has establishment number “EST 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Hot Pockets packaged in other amounts are not affected by the recall.
The problem was discovered when Nestle Prepared Foods, based in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, received four consumer complaints.
One minor oral injury is connected with the recall, but there have been no other reports of injury or illness. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to not eat it and should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestle consumer services at 800-350-5015.