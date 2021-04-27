Records: Man shot multiple times after asking suspect to not point gun at him

Police found multiple 9mm casings, bullet jacket fragments and blood in the stairwell and breezeway in front of the complex.

Once the victim was able to speak with officers, he reportedly said he got into an argument with man named “9″ and got into an argument after he asked the suspect to not point his firearm at him.

“[The victim] stated he told the male they could fight, and when the male refused he turned to go back up the stairs,” the affidavit read. “[The victim] stated the next thing he knew, he was shot in the back, turned and was shot in the arms, legs and stomach.”

The victim identified the suspect in a photo spread.

Watts-White is not in custody.