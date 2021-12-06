Recount decides winner in tight Carlisle city council race

Explore Former Lebanon mayor announces run for Warren County commissioner

The recount actually added two votes to Bicknell’s total, according to Brian Sleeth, Warren County’s elections director. Sleeth said two voters did not fill in the ovals completely or used check marks to indicate their voting preferences. He said certificates of election will be sent to winners in the city council race.

As a result of the recount, Bicknell edged out Jewett for a new four-year term on council by five votes, 358-353. Bicknell had been appointed to council in September 2017 to complete the unexpired term of Jake Fryman. Bicknell was then elected to a four-year term in November 2017.