Red Cross seeks donors as blood supply at ‘historically low levels’

By Kristen Spicker
33 minutes ago
January donors will be entered into a drawing for Super Bowl LVI tickets

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as the organization experiences one of its worst supply shortages in a more than a decade.

“The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels and it continues to decline,” read a statement from the Red Cross. “...If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion.”

Those who make a donation through Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeve t-shirt. The Red Cross has also partnered with the NFL during National Blood Donor Month in January.

Everyone who donates in January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The prize package includes round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card. Donors will also be entered to win a home theater package including a short-throw laser projector, projector screen, sound bar, subwoofer, gift card for technology support with installation and a $500 e-gift card, according to the Red Cross.

To make an appointment to donate, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

