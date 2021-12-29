Red Cross seeks donors as blood supply at ‘historically low levels’

“The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels and it continues to decline,” read a statement from the Red Cross. “...If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion.”

Explore National Guard to help Miami Valley with COVID hospital staffing shortages

Those who make a donation through Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeve t-shirt. The Red Cross has also partnered with the NFL during National Blood Donor Month in January.