NEW DETAILS: Regional public health agencies to administer Pfizer COVID-19 boosters

“Your local health department’s emergency preparedness program continues to provide life-saving vaccine in your area,” Melissa Howell, Greene County Health commissioner, stated. “These programs will continue to help in the fight against COVID-19 as long as there is a need.”

“Vaccination is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19,” Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County Commissioner Jeff Cooper said.

“Even as we start some individuals on booster doses, we cannot lose sight of the urgency to receive a first dose,” said Charles Patterson, Clark County Health commissioner. “We urge individuals who have not yet received a vaccination to do so as quickly as possible to reduce the recent surge of severe illness and hospitalization.”

The agencies stated that with the Delta variant’s dominance as the circulating strain and cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly across the United States, a booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease.

The also stated that the Ohio Department of Health will also evaluate with similar urgency available data in the coming weeks to swiftly make additional recommendations for other populations or people who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Individuals that have previously received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or the Moderna vaccine are not eligible to receive a booster dose at this time.

Previously, a small group of people with weakened immune systems were deemed eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and had already been receiving those doses in Ohio.