Wright State COVID vaccine giveaway to include $2,500 prize, gift cards and more

Wright State University students, staff and faculty vaccinated against COVID-19 can sign up for a chance to win gift cards, parking permits and other prizes.
The giveaway is meant to encourage vaccination among the WSU community and celebrate those who are vaccinated, according to the university.
Prizes include $2,500 for two student winners, Barnes & Noble and Starbucks gift cards, parking permits and vacation hours. Winners will be selected via a random drawing on Dec. 1. Participants must have received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, be fully vaccinated and register by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Once then entrant finishes the vaccine, they should upload an image of their vaccination card to Med+Proctor, a secure medical, third-party website. The process is free. Med+Proctor may ask if users want to pay a transfer fee to have their records sent to a database. That is not required by WSU.
Students, staff and faculty then need to enter the giveaway by filling out a form posted here.
Entrants can only win one prize.
For a full list of rules and prizes, visit https://www.wright.edu/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination-reporting-and-giveaway.
Wright State is working to collect vaccination data from students, faculty and staff to help the university and its COVID-19 Task Force make informed decisions about its public health practices and policies, according to WSU.
During the spring semester the university plans to expand testing for employees and students who have not confirmed they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Wright State is also establishing a central and convenient vaccination and testing site on campus in Fairborn in the coming weeks.
WSU’s COVID-19 Task Force is working with the Lake Campus employees and students to promote vaccination and testing as well.
To find a COIVD-19 vaccination site, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.