Wright State COVID vaccine giveaway to include $2,500 prize, gift cards and more

Entrants can only win one prize.

For a full list of rules and prizes, visit https://www.wright.edu/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination-reporting-and-giveaway.

Explore Wright State plans sweepstake to encourage COVID vaccination

Wright State is working to collect vaccination data from students, faculty and staff to help the university and its COVID-19 Task Force make informed decisions about its public health practices and policies, according to WSU.

During the spring semester the university plans to expand testing for employees and students who have not confirmed they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Wright State is also establishing a central and convenient vaccination and testing site on campus in Fairborn in the coming weeks.

WSU’s COVID-19 Task Force is working with the Lake Campus employees and students to promote vaccination and testing as well.

To find a COIVD-19 vaccination site, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.