Region’s first Cotton Candy Festival happening Saturday in Fairborn

“We’ve been noticing that there’s a high demand for cotton candy, but cotton candy is not as accessible as your typical candy,” said Ronald Jackson, who owns Cloudy Days Cotton Candy with his brother, Tra’shawn, and daughter, Arre’ll. “We wanted to create an experience for people to be able to enjoy cotton candy on a much larger scale.”

Festivalgoers can expect “a full day of cotton candy fun” with over 60 food trucks and vendors, live music, bouncy houses and giveaways. There will be anything from cotton candy wrapped pickles and cotton candy inspired baked goods to cotton candy scented candles and cotton candy earrings.

Vendors expected to have cotton candy include:

Batter Up Funnel Cake

Cloudy Days Cotton Candy

Monai Fluffy Candy

Messy Meatball Food Truck

LaLa Sugarland

Jackson said he will be making cotton candy shaped into flowers during the festival.

The festival will also have an education component — letting people know who invented cotton candy, when the cotton candy machine was invented, and when it was first introduced to the market.

Cloudy Days Cotton Candy is also the organizer of Hunger Days Food Truck Rally — 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at Hobson Freedom Park. Last year was their first season hosting the food truck rallies.

“People caught on to it very quick and it was a huge hit,” Jackson said.

Using the platform they’ve created, Jackson said they wanted to kick it up a notch this year by offering a few specialty festivals. Other festivals at the park include the Pumpkin Spice Festival on Oct. 26 and Pickle Fest on Nov. 14.

The last Thursday night food truck rally will be Oct. 31.

Hobson Freedom Park is located at 2910 Trebein Road. The Cotton Candy Festival offers free admission and parking. For more information, visit the festival’s event page on Facebook.