Remembering Dr. Creep, the Dayton TV legend from late night’s ‘Shock Theatre’

He was played by Barry Hobart, who died in 2011.

The character

Hobart, a Middletown native, introduced his Dr. Creep character in January 1972 while working as a master control operator at Channel 22. He hosted “Shock Theatre” from 1972 to 1985.

Hobart described his character in a 1975 Dayton Daily News interview.

“The idea for the character was mine and the name ‘Dr. Creep’ came from Mike Hennessey,” a manager at TV-22, he said.

His costume included a black cape, black shirt, black pants and a black hat, with white makeup.

“He’s really a bumbling sort of chap, you know, but he always come out on top of things because he has the ability to laugh at himself,” Hobert said. “Children sense that Dr. Creep is their friend. And he is.”

Clubhouse 22 started in 1970, created and hosted by Malcolm MacLeod. By 1974, MacLeod had left the show, and Joe Smith hosted and produced the show with Hobart. The biggest change to the show after Smith took over was that it now included a live audience.

There was always a lot going on: Cartoons, Our Gang short films, The Wide World of Shorts, and games like “Pick-A-Door” with Duffy the Dog and Dr. Creep. But the big question was always, “Who would get the pie in the face?”

As host of “Shock Theatre,” Hobart introduced many Dayton-area residents to classic Universal and Hammer horror films.

“I’m considered the grandfather of all the horror hosts in the United States,” said Holbert in a 2010 Dayton Daily News interview.

He remains an icon in the horror community.

Always giving

In 1974, Hobart said that he had made 140 personal appearances to help organizations, and 99 percent of them were unpaid.

“I just don’t know how to say no.” he said.

He appeared at many fundraisers for underprivileged children. He co-founded the local children’s charity Project Christmas Smiles with Linda Gabbard in the 1970s. The charity helped more than 93,000 area families during a 33-year span.

“Because of what I am, I have the opportunity to help people,” he said. “I see it as a privilege and I try to make the most of it.

“My fans are very, very dear to me. So they keep me going.

Credit: Teesha McClam Credit: Teesha McClam

“You’d think a lot of children, especially the very young ones, would be scared to death of Dr. Creep because of the makeup and the black costume. But most aren’t afraid at all. They sense that Dr. Creep is their friend and he cares about them.

“I guess Dr. Creep is my philosophy of life. I believe each of us is ne link in a chain ... and to make the chain strong we must all give of ourselves every time we get the chance.”