Reminder: State hearing on higher AES Ohio rates set for Friday in Dayton

By Thomas Gnau
19 minutes ago

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has scheduled a pair of local hearings on AES Ohio’s bid for higher electric distribution charges.

The first one is Friday afternoon.

The local hearings are scheduled to let the public to testify in what would be the former Dayton Power & Light’s first distribution rate increase since 2015.

The hearings will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Dayton Municipal Building, commission chambers, 101 W. Third St. and then 6 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021, at the same location.

The front desk at Dayton City Hall in the spring. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
The PUCO’s evidentiary hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 26, at PUCO offices, hearing room 11-A, 11th floor, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus.

A PUCO staff report has recommended reducing the annual revenue requested by AES Ohio by nearly half — from $120,771,561 to a range between $61,115,418 to $66,665,151, said Matt Schilling, a spokesman for PUCO.

If the commission passes what PUCO staff has recommended, a customer using 750 kilowatt-hours a month would see a 5.47% increase in their bill.

The increase sought by AES Ohio — formerly Dayton Power & Light (DP&L) — would have amounted to a 14.3% increase.

One kilowatt-hour is enough to watch TV for 10 hours or run a vacuum cleaner for an hour.

