Rental company tied to auto dealer spends $3.45 million on Moraine building, land

Montgomery County photo of the retail building at 1689 W. Dorothy Lane, Moraine.
Montgomery County photo of the retail building at 1689 W. Dorothy Lane, Moraine.

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
9 minutes ago

A limited liability company linked to an auto dealership in Tiffin, Ohio spent $3.45 million on just over three acres of commercial land and a retail building off West Dorothy Lane, new property records show.

SCH Rental Co. Ltd., which shares an address with Tiffin Auto Mart, spent that amount on land at 1925 W. Dorothy, according to records that gave a transaction date of Monday.

The purchase price included a retail structure at 1689 W. Dorothy, near the corner of Dorothy and South Dixie Avenue, Montgomery County records also show.

Vacant land off West Dorothy Lane recently purchased by a Tiffin, Ohio company. County image
Vacant land off West Dorothy Lane recently purchased by a Tiffin, Ohio company. County image

SCH Rental Co. has the same street address as Tiffin Auto Mart, 1600 W. Market St. in Tiffin. Tiffin Auto Mart Inc. was also involved in the registration of SCH Rental with the Ohio secretary of state’s office. A deed also gives a home address for the owner of Tiffin Auto Mart.

Messages were left for managers at the auto dealership.

The seller was listed as Southern Hills Crossing Station, a Delaware limited liability company.

Records identify the purchased land as vacant, but the site had been home to a Steak n Shake restaurant. Today, a Chipotle restaurant operates on the land.

ajc.com

Thomas Gnau
Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

