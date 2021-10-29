Rental company tied to auto dealer spends $3.45 million on Moraine building, land

A limited liability company linked to an auto dealership in Tiffin, Ohio spent $3.45 million on just over three acres of commercial land and a retail building off West Dorothy Lane, new property records show.
SCH Rental Co. Ltd., which shares an address with Tiffin Auto Mart, spent that amount on land at 1925 W. Dorothy, according to records that gave a transaction date of Monday.
The purchase price included a retail structure at 1689 W. Dorothy, near the corner of Dorothy and South Dixie Avenue, Montgomery County records also show.
SCH Rental Co. has the same street address as Tiffin Auto Mart, 1600 W. Market St. in Tiffin. Tiffin Auto Mart Inc. was also involved in the registration of SCH Rental with the Ohio secretary of state’s office. A deed also gives a home address for the owner of Tiffin Auto Mart.
Messages were left for managers at the auto dealership.
The seller was listed as Southern Hills Crossing Station, a Delaware limited liability company.
Records identify the purchased land as vacant, but the site had been home to a Steak n Shake restaurant. Today, a Chipotle restaurant operates on the land.
