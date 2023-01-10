Rep. Turner seeks ‘immediate review’ on possible Biden classified materials

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, is seeking information and a “damage assessment” on potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute.
The Justice Department is reviewing the documents, the White House said Monday.
Turner, the top Republican of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter to Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, requesting a review of the situation, according to a release from the committee Tuesday.
“It has been reported that a portion of the materials at issue were marked ‘sensitive compartmented information,’ indicating the highest classification and most sensitive intelligence information in our government,” Turner wrote to Haines. “This discovery of classified information would put President Biden in potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act.”
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019.
The documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a “locked closet” in the office, Sauber said.
A person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it publicly said Attorney General Merrick Garland asked U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to review the matter after the archives referred the issue to the department, the AP reported.
Turner’s district now includes the city of Springfield and southern portions of Clark County.
