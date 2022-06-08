BreakingNews
NWS: Tornadoes spotted near Tipp City, over Springfield; Severe T-storm Warning for Darke, Miami counties
Tornado causes major damage to Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City

A tornado collapsed the roof and back wall of the Meijer Distribution Center off South County Road 25A near Tipp City in Miami County. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

A tornado caused major damage early Wednesday evening to a Meijer Distribution Center in Miami County.

The roof and back wall on the northwest corner collapsed at the facility off South County Road 25A in Tipp City.

It’s not clear how many workers were inside the facility, but there were no confirmed reports of injuries.

Houses behind the warehouse also were damaged.

A portion of the roof was reported blown off another Tipp City-area business, Repacorp Inc. on Industry Park Court, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no reports of any injuries associated with the Wednesday evening storms, the sheriff’s office said.

A potential tornado was first reported shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Darke County near the Ohio and Indiana line.

ExploreNWS: Tornadoes spotted near Tipp City, over Springfield; Tornado Warnings for Champaign, Clark counties

The system continued into Miami County, through the Tipp City area, and into Clark County, where potential tornado damage is suspected north of Springfield.

The Clark County damage happened near 7 p.m., nearly two hours and more than 60 miles from the Darke County area where the storm initially was reported.

