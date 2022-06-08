Tornado causes major damage to Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City

There were no reports of any injuries associated with the Wednesday evening storms, the sheriff’s office said.

A potential tornado was first reported shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Darke County near the Ohio and Indiana line.

The system continued into Miami County, through the Tipp City area, and into Clark County, where potential tornado damage is suspected north of Springfield.

The Clark County damage happened near 7 p.m., nearly two hours and more than 60 miles from the Darke County area where the storm initially was reported.