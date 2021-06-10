Repeat bank robber from Huber Heights sentenced to 15 years in prison

The teller said the only other cash she had was mutilated money, and Hill left.

Law enforcement obtained images of Hill from he bank and other nearby surveillance, took a description of him from witnesses, the release said.

They also found video footage of Hill at a gas station that revealed his GMC Terrain had a front license plate, the release said.

Indiana does not require front license plates, and although Ohio dropped the requirement for front plates in July 2020, the footage indicated the SUV might have been from out of state, prosecutors said.

Agents shared Hill’s photograph with news media and on social media.

The photos led to Hill being identified, and he was arrested on Nov. 11 at his home in Huber Heights, the release said.

Hill has previously been convicted multiple times for bank robbery by force or violence, including convictions in 1990, 1998 and 2006, being sentenced to 75 months, 96 months and 151 months in prison, respectively, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Hill’s prior offenses took place in cities in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, including Columbus, Portsmouth, Wheelersburg, New Boston and Rosemont in Ohio; Morehead and Florence in Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia.

While announcing the sentence, Patel praised the investigation of the Indianapolis division of the FBI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.