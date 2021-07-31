REPORT: Multiple vehicles involved in crash on state Route 4

Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash at state Route 4 and Bath Road. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene.
Initial reports show that the crash was called in around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. There may be as many as five patients involved in the crash. However, dispatchers did not have many additional details available about how many vehicles were involved or the severity of any injuries.
State Route 4 appears open in the area.
We will update this story as we learn more and have reached out to authorities for more information.