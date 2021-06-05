Report: Presidential politics motivates man to defecate in Greenville yard

He told police he was walking home from Danny’s Bar on South Broadway Street and that his regular route takes him past the 600 block of North Broadway Street.

Detrick admitted urinating on May 30 and said he has defecated in the yard multiple times “because the residents … are Democrats and support Joe Biden and he stated he was a ‘Trump man,’” according to the report.

In addition to the littering charge, Detrick also was warned against trespassing on the property connected to the case.