Researcher awarded by Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers

His research has been published in over 50 peer-reviewed scientific journals, with works recognized as “Top 20 most read article on the web in a year” and “Top 20 most read article on the web in a month” in a widely-regarded publication.

As a mentor to emerging scientists and engineers, Kim instills in them the same drive to immerse themselves in difficult and non-traditional fields of study. He is active in numerous programs, including Goodwill Ambassadors, Wright Scholars, AFRL Summer Faculty Program, and Repperger internships. He has also served as a National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship reviewer and a DoD Center for Education Excellence/Research Science Institute Alumni Internship Program mentor.

As an adjunct professor, he established a new course at the University of Dayton focused on teaching bioscience to engineering students.

The SASE was established to help scientific and engineering professionals of Asian heritage connect, support one another, and better achieve their full potential. The organization awards the Professional Achievement Award to a highly experienced, mid-career professional who has made significant discoveries, made important advances in his or her chosen career path, and is acknowledged as a leader of large initiatives.

Kim will be officially recognized at the SASE National Conference in the fall of 2020.