Residents displaced by cooking fire at Dayton apartment complex; 2 taken to hospital

Dayton firefighters arrived to fire showing from the two-story apartment building.

“Multiple crews began fire suppression and search operations in a coordinated manner, controlling the fire and conducting multiple rescues of trapped residents,” said Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.

A second alarm was issued by the incident commander for additional resources at the scene.

Firefighters helped rescue residents who hadn’t evacuated from the building.

Medics checked residents on the scene, with two being transported to the hospital for additional evaluations, French said.

The Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire was related to cooking and accidental.

All residents were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting residents with housing.