Residents evacuated, coroner on scene following Miamisburg crash
27 minutes ago

A car was fully engulfed in flames and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was on the scene following a crash into a tree in Miamisburg Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Coldstream Court around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to information from Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Nearby neighbors were evacuated while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Dispatch received a call at 5:41 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into a tree and was on fire.

Miami Valley Fire District responded to the incident and the first crews arrived on scene at 5:53 a.m., dispatch said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

