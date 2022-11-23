Residents near $25M Riverside project voice concerns to developer

She said development “would push more flooding on my land” or nearby properties.

Developers invited residents near the land to the meeting near 4740 Linden Ave., a site that Genesis Real Estate USA Inc. is under contract to buy, according to a company official.

No development plans have been submitted to the city of Riverside, but those associated with the project said they wanted to get feedback from residents before any documents are filed.

“They don’t want to insert anything new (on the land) that’s going to cause more problems than you already have,” said WDC Group Principal Chris Widener, who moderated the meeting.

Genesis and its associates on the project said they are interested in seeking a zoning change for the land, which is currently designated for business.

The Riverside proposal — between the Beavercreek and Dayton corporation lines — may including retail, office and multi-family residential properties, according to a project manager.

Nikki Wildman, associate principal and project manager at DesignGroup in Columbus, told the Dayton Daily News last week it would create about 50 to 100 jobs upon completion.

Any residential units “would include a mix of unit types to appeal to (the) Riverside and Beavercreek communities,” Wildman said.

The project aims at transforming the Riverside land as part of plans to invest $100 million in the Dayton area in the next five years, including similar land uses in downtown Dayton, she said.

Genesis chose those two cities “after extensive research and consulting with people from both areas,” and the developer “strongly believes in the development potential,” Wildman said.