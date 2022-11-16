JUST IN: Ex-sports facility vacant for 7 years drawing redevelopment interest

RIVERSIDE — A 12-acre former outdoor sports facility unused in Riverside since 2015 is drawing interest for possible redevelopment.
The city has received inquiries about the future of 4740 Linden Ave., where Smiley’s Golf and Baseball Center operated for nearly seven decades, Riverside officials said.
DesignGroup, a Columbus architectural firm, has been in contact with the city the past few months about potential uses for the land, Riverside City Manager Josh Rauch said.
“We haven’t seen much in the way of them coming forward with any kind of formal proposal” for specific uses or plans, he said.
Inquiries have focused on issues such as zoning, site constraints, as well as utilities and site access, Rauch said.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to DesignGroup about interest in redeveloping the site.
The property, located between Carroll High School and Walnut Grove Country Club, was auctioned off in 2015, shortly before Smiley’s closed.
Smiley’s, which opened in 1947, had a driving range, miniature golf course and baseball batting center.
